CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.86.

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

CNX opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $20,068,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 110.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,631,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 856,729 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

