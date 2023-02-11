Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.88. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 1,844 shares.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

