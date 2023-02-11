CoinEx Token (CET) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $154.54 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $154.54 million and $413,875.03 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

