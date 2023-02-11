Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CL opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

