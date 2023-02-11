Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.39

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $15.18. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 11,842 shares trading hands.

Community West Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 25.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Community West Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $41,024.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 308,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

