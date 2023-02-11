Comparing MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) & Agora (NASDAQ:API)

MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) and Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of MMTec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of MMTec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Agora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MMTec and Agora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A Agora 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Agora has a consensus target price of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 144.50%. Given Agora’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agora is more favorable than MMTec.

This table compares MMTec and Agora’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMTec $650,000.00 3.42 -$7.05 million N/A N/A Agora $160.94 million 2.63 -$72.36 million ($0.95) -4.21

MMTec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agora.

Profitability

This table compares MMTec and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMTec N/A N/A N/A Agora -66.17% -13.00% -11.92%

Volatility & Risk

MMTec has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agora has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MMTec beats Agora on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc. is engaged in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. It operates through the following segments: Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory, and MM Global. The Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory segment provide market data services and fund management services. The MM Global segment operates as an introducing broker that clears all transactions through a clearing broker dealer. The company was founded on January 4, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling. Acceleration products; and extensions, which comprise interactive whiteboard, recording, analytics, and extensions marketplace products to enable developers to launch RTE in specific use cases and verticals. The company also provides Flexible Classroom that offers a low-code application Platform as a Service; and App Builder, no-code application platform. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company serves social, entertainment, gaming, education, enterprise solutions, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and IoT industries. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

