Comparing ProBility Media (PBYA) and The Competition

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ProBility Media to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ProBility Media and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ProBility Media Competitors 738 3835 5964 101 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.81%. Given ProBility Media’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProBility Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

8.6% of ProBility Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProBility Media and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProBility Media N/A N/A 0.03 ProBility Media Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,112.64

ProBility Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ProBility Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

ProBility Media Company Profile

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing. The company was founded by Irwin Zalcberg, John Norton, and Richard Corbin on July 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

