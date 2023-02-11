Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given New GBX 2,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($25.84) to GBX 2,200 ($26.45) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.
CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.32) to GBX 1,990 ($23.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.04) to GBX 2,150 ($25.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.84) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,987.86 ($23.90).
Compass Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,877.50 ($22.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £32.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,980.16. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,494 ($17.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.69). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,911.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,881.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Group
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.