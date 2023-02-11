ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after buying an additional 1,498,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $110,010,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $115.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

