Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 68,338 shares during the period. Arch Resources accounts for 12.1% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $52,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.02. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.30 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

ARCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

