Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 4,085 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent comprises approximately 0.8% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FYBR. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,652,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $4,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $274,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $123,000.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance
Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.88.
Frontier Communications Parent Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
