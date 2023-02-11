Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $286,000 Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.15% of PlayAGS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 193.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,023,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 675,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 125.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 174,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 35.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,040,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

