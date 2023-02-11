Contrasting Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ)

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and Argos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinook Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.41%. Given Chinook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chinook Therapeutics is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinook Therapeutics -207.15% -25.30% -20.60% Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and Argos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Chinook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and Argos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chinook Therapeutics $51.63 million 29.88 -$102.94 million ($1.84) -13.11 Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A

Argos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chinook Therapeutics.

Summary

Argos Therapeutics beats Chinook Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

