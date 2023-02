Contrasting Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AirNet Technology and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirNet Technology N/A N/A N/A Stagwell 1.33% 5.87% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AirNet Technology and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirNet Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagwell 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stagwell has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.82%. Given Stagwell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than AirNet Technology.

9.2% of AirNet Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of AirNet Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AirNet Technology has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AirNet Technology and Stagwell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirNet Technology $26.02 million 0.21 -$17.33 million N/A N/A Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.36 $21.04 million $0.27 25.04

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than AirNet Technology.

Summary

Stagwell beats AirNet Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirNet Technology

(Get Rating)

AirNet Technology, Inc. engages in the business of air travel advertisements. It sells advertising time slots on air travel advertising networks and on digital television screens on airplanes. It operates through the Media Network and Cryptocurrency Mining segments. The Media Network segment includes the sale of advertising time slots. The Cryptocurrency Mining segment is involved in blockchain mining activities. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in August 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate. The Integrated Agencies Network segment engages in the organization of go-to-market and collaboration incentive purposes to facilitate integrated and flexible offerings for clients. The Media Network segment consists of a specialist network branded as Stagwell Media Network. The Communications Network segment focuses on a specialist network that provides advocacy, strategic corporate communications, investor relations, public relations, online fundraising and other services to both corporations and political and advocacy organizations and consists of Allison & Partners SKDK (including Sloane & Company), and Targeted Victory Agencies. The All Other segment consists of Stagwell Marketing Cloud products such as PRophet. The Corporate segment includes corporate office expenses. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.