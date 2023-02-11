Cosmos Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $13.58 or 0.00062415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.89 billion and approximately $149.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00082265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023845 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

