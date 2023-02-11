Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.35-$0.36 EPS.

Coty Trading Up 0.8 %

COTY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.41. 6,330,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. Coty’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Coty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.68.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 101.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,552,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.