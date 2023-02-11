Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of CTRYY stock remained flat at $8.40 on Friday. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

