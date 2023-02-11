Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01), reports. Coursera had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $142.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Coursera updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Coursera Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $24.01.
In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
COUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
