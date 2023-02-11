Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cousins Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.86.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 364,546 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after acquiring an additional 330,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,303,000 after acquiring an additional 315,202 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 450.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

