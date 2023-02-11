Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$8.08 on Tuesday. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.81 and a 52 week high of C$11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$842.29 million and a P/E ratio of -10.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

