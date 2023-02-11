Craig Hallum Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.26.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $141.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.