Credit Suisse Group Increases CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $198.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.42.

CME opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

