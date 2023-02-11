Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.35) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 30th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

ETR:HFG opened at €22.20 ($23.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.09. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €19.94 ($21.44) and a 1 year high of €74.64 ($80.26). The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.95.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

