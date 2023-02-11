Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Yat Tung Lam Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,128,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,508,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Yat Tung Lam sold 1,349 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $20,248.49.

On Thursday, December 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $75,100.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,741 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

