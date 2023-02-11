Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 40,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $743,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,288,602 shares in the company, valued at $209,855,111.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $692,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 39,200 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $588,000.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $552,000.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $492,400.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $522,400.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $601,600.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $382,656.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $584,400.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,191,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

