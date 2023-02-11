Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRDA. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($104.58) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($74.53) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,000 ($96.17).

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 6,710 ($80.66) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 5,862 ($70.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,082.06 ($97.15). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,844.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,825.42. The stock has a market cap of £9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1,320.87.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

