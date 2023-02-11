CTS (NYSE:CTS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of CTS opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. CTS has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.89.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O'sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kieran M. O'sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CTS by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CTS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

