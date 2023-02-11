CTS (NYSE:CTS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.
CTS Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of CTS opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. CTS has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CTS
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CTS by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CTS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.
CTS Company Profile
CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTS (CTS)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.