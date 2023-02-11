Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 366.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.0% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.7% during the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $134.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.27.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.