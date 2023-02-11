Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1,659.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USNA opened at $61.13 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USNA shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,457.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

