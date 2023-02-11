Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,349 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Vector Group worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 55,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $12.68 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $711,903.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,677 shares in the company, valued at $651,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $711,903.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

