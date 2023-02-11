Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,558 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 207.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $112,688.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,594.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,714. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

