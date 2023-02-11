Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABG opened at $231.51 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

