Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 106,617 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 153.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,617 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Steelcase worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,307,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Steelcase by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,436,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steelcase by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,635,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 235,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,735,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 210,316 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Stock Up 1.8 %

SCS stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.57 million, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.38. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

