Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 151,291 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,291 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4,183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $170.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.68. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.