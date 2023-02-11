Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 548 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $271.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.60. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 439.68% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total value of $6,977,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,973,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total value of $6,977,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,973,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,099,492 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.