Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $693.71 million and approximately $86.50 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,899,418,465 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,477,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

