Curve DAO Token Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $693.01 million and $69.57 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,899,719,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,775,769 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

