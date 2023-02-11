cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.52 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $58.52 million and $64,916.06 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for approximately $5,851.60 or 0.26974874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

