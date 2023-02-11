CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

CVRX opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. CVRx has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

In other CVRx news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 4,600 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $54,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CVRx by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

