Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.95. 26,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 39,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

