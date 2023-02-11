DAO Maker (DAO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.10 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005267 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $169.03 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

