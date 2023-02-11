DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DATATRAK International Stock Performance

DTRK stock remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. DATATRAK International has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a negative return on equity of 95.39% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

