Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.55 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003448 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.81 million and $6.55 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

