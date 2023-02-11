Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $515.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $447.77.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $414.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $433.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.01.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

