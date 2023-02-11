DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading 31.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00432492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,190.72 or 0.28649024 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00451019 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

