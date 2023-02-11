DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $746,299.78 and $241.88 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00229626 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00109533 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00063895 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004597 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000169 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,892,995 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

