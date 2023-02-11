Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $411.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.02. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

