Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Cormark

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$42.36.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$36.40 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$27.00 and a 52-week high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.62.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.