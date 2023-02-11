DEI Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,487.29 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $3,487.29 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00433349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000834 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

