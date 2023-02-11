Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in January

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Delic Price Performance
DELCF stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Delic has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About Delic
