Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in January

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Delic Price Performance

DELCF stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Delic has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Delic

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy.

